Spending New Years in Nature

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disconnect to reconnect, people across the Upstate are turning off their devices and getting in touch with nature.

Paris Mountian State Park hosted a Polarbear plunge and New Year’s Day Hike Monday, to start 2024 off on the right foot.

“Kinda get a little sweet release from the busyness of the world around us and it’s all one world but it’s good to get in touch with nature and see what’s going on”, said Interpretive Ranger Cathy Taylor.

The park offers over 15 miles of trails ranging from easy to strenuous.

“Honestly, I think that’s why I love being a Park interpreter and a park ranger because of the look on their face to see something completely different that they’ve never seen”, said Taylor. “This brings me a lot of joy just cause it’s somewhere like I see it every day. It still excites me, but having a student see it and the way that they see it it’s totally different and it is so it’s amazing to see.”

All proceeds from the event benefit “Friends of Paris Mountian”.

