Spending New Years in Nature

By Mark Sassi
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Disconnect to reconnect, people across the Upstate are turning off their devices and getting in touch with nature.

Paris Mountian State Park hosted a Polarbear plunge and New Year’s Day Hike Monday, to start 2024 off on the right foot.

“Kinda get a little sweet release from the busyness of the world around us and it’s all one world but it’s good to get in touch with nature and see what’s going on”, said Interpretive Ranger Cathy Taylor.

The park offers over 15 miles of trails ranging from easy to strenuous.

“Honestly, I think that’s why I love being a Park interpreter and a park ranger because of the look on their face to see something completely different that they’ve never seen”, said Taylor. “This brings me a lot of joy just cause it’s somewhere like I see it every day. It still excites me, but having a student see it and the way that they see it it’s totally different and it is so it’s amazing to see.”

All proceeds from the event benefit “Friends of Paris Mountian”.

Copyright 2024 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old men were killed in a crash on Old Post Road in Gaffney shortly after midnight...
Two Upstate teens killed in crash on New Year’s Day
One killed, 4 injured in head-on crash on I-85 on New Year's Eve
Driver killed, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash on I-85
Campus safety and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office at deadly scene at Spartanburg...
SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College
Starbucks in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Starbucks one of many vandalized nationwide amid protests
FILE- In this Oct. 22, 1978, file photo, Cale Yarborough poses with his trophy in victory lane...
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough, SC native, dies at 84

Latest News

Disconnect to reconnect
Spending the New Years in nature
James Browning, first baby of 2024. He weights 4 pounds, 15.4 ounces, and measured 19 inches...
It’s a boy! AnMed shows off first baby born in 2024
Some previously recalled applesauce products may still be on the shelves at certain stores....
Recalled Applesauce still on shelves in December despite growing cases of lead poisoning, FDA said
Police were called to the shooting shortly before 12 a.m.
CMPD: Man charged after shooting into New Year’s Eve crowd at Romare Bearden Park