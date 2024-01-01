Two Upstate teens killed in crash on New Year’s Day

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said two teenagers were killed in a crash shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The coroner said Gabriel Evan Allison and Ashlyn Blake Jones, both 18 and from Gaffney, were in a crash on Old Post Road near Jennie’s Lane around 12:20 a.m.

Allison was driving the car when it crossed the center line and T-boned another vehicle, according to the coroner.

Both Allison and Jones died at the scene.

“This is a tragic way to start 2024 with the loss of these young men,” said Coroner Dennis Fowler.

Fowler said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating.

