Two Upstate teens killed in crash on New Year’s Day
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said two teenagers were killed in a crash shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
The coroner said Gabriel Evan Allison and Ashlyn Blake Jones, both 18 and from Gaffney, were in a crash on Old Post Road near Jennie’s Lane around 12:20 a.m.
Allison was driving the car when it crossed the center line and T-boned another vehicle, according to the coroner.
Both Allison and Jones died at the scene.
“This is a tragic way to start 2024 with the loss of these young men,” said Coroner Dennis Fowler.
Fowler said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating.
