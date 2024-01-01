Video appears to show Panthers owner throwing drinks on Jaguars fans

Carolina lost to Jacksonville 0-26
David Tepper appeared to be angry after yet another team loss on Sunday
By Todd Williams
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla (FOX Carolina) - A fan-uploaded video from the Carolina Panthers loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars has drawn attention to Panthers owner David Tepper.

The Carolina Panthers played their second-to-last game of the regular season on Sunday, and in video footage, someone who appears to be Tepper seemed to be upset at the team’s 0-26 loss to the Jaguars.

In the video, which was taken by a fan, the man is seen in a suite at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, tossing liquid from his cup onto a group of fans before walking off.

Tepper’s Carolina Panthers fall to an NFL-worst 2–14.

