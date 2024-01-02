Businesses optimistic about new plans for Morgan Square

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over the summer designers gave us a first look at these proposed designs for the new Morgan Square. At some point this year the city of Spartanburg will begin construction. Big changes like this have an impact on those around it.

“It’s slow but with the new developments that’s coming I’m excited,” said Monica Davis, the owner of Ritzy Stylez.

She opened the store on Main Street nearly 6 years ago. Since then, she’s seen a lot of changes.

“More businesses have starting to come up since then it’s getting more diverse,” she said.

Smoking Butt Heads BBQ owner Todd Smith opened his restaurant 5 months ago.

“The downtown ‘s gorgeous so it’s just it just had all the pieces for us,” he said.

It was Morgan Square that drew him to the location.

“I love it the way it is,” he said.

But it’s changing soon. The plan calls for a visitors kiosk with restrooms, performance space, relocating the clock, and a water feature.

“It’s gonna be interesting, yeah, I would like to see more detail,” he said.

One big talker has been whether West Main and Dunbar Streets should be closed off to traffic. The plan is to keep West Main closed, as it has been for over a year. But it also closes off Dunbar from traffic and parking too.

“It looks like we’re losing all of the sidewalk,” said Smith, looking at the renderings.

Smith wants to keep the outdoor seating but is worried the plan gives them less space. Others don’t like the dining space at all.

“I’m not a big fan of the dining room on our main street I would rather see an open traffic pattern through there,” said Kathy Silverman, the owner of Hub City Scoops, owner

Silverman, like many retail businesses, advocated against keeping Main street closed off.

“It helps attract and detour, I think because with the road having been closed for so long a lot of people reroute themselves through downtown because there’s just a lot of hassle with traffic patterns and shifts,” she said.

Still, many owners remain optimistic.

“I think it can be a plus and be a good thing for our businesses down here and maybe we’ll attract more businesses to the area,” said Davis. “You just gotta work around the negative.”

The design plans have not been approved by the city council yet. But if they approve it soon the project might be completed before the end of the year.

