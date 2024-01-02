Former smoker quits for New Years

Arizona is one of 10 states that doesn’t have a statewide tobacco licensing registry.
Arizona is one of 10 states that doesn’t have a statewide tobacco licensing registry.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the New Year you may have a new goal you hope to achieve. One Upstate man is hoping to inspire through his story.

Sheldon Wortinger, from Anderson, smoked cigarettes for 30 years and tried to quit 50 times.

“I would get shakes sometimes and sweats so bad that I couldn’t even write. I just needed a cigarette so bad”, said Wortinger.

He said stress from work played into his addiction. “As soon as I grabbed one, that anger feeling and everything just went away. It was like releasing a big breath of air.”

Wortinger said he wanted to make a change for a long time, but didn’t know where to start. He said It wasn’t until a lung cancer diagnosis in September that got him to stop for good.

“I went through all of this with my father,” he said, “and I think that I realized this may be my last chance, I may not have another chance.”

Luckily for him, the cancer was caught early. With a less invasive biopsy procedure called robotic bronchoscopy, the tumor was removed.

Dr. Vasant Jayasankar said, “In the past, we would do a large incision in between the ribs, which can be very painful and debilitating. With the robot, we can make very small incisions with high magnification 3D vision.”

Although the surgery was a success, Dr. Jayasankar said Wortinger may not be so lucky if he started smoking again.

Wortinger said, “I have candy in my mouth now. And does that help? It helps with the sensation of putting a cigarette in my mouth.”

In November Wortinger smoked his last cigarette.

Copyright 2024 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old men were killed in a crash on Old Post Road in Gaffney shortly after midnight...
Two Upstate teens killed in crash on New Year’s Day
One killed, 4 injured in head-on crash on I-85 on New Year's Eve
Driver killed, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash on I-85
Campus safety and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office at deadly scene at Spartanburg...
SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College
Starbucks in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Starbucks one of many vandalized nationwide amid protests
Corporal Lucas Watts
Deputy who survived shooting speaks for first time in over a month

Latest News

Some previously recalled applesauce products may still be on the shelves at certain stores....
Recalled Applesauce still on shelves in December despite growing cases of lead poisoning, FDA said
Healthcare investments
Breaking down the advantages of health savings and flexible spending accounts
Achilles tendon treatment
New procedure for tendon injuries can be done at doctor’s office
Childhood cancer awareness
Raising Childhood cancer awareness