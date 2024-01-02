Former smoker quits for New Years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the New Year you may have a new goal you hope to achieve. One Upstate man is hoping to inspire through his story.

Sheldon Wortinger, from Anderson, smoked cigarettes for 30 years and tried to quit 50 times.

“I would get shakes sometimes and sweats so bad that I couldn’t even write. I just needed a cigarette so bad”, said Wortinger.

He said stress from work played into his addiction. “As soon as I grabbed one, that anger feeling and everything just went away. It was like releasing a big breath of air.”

Wortinger said he wanted to make a change for a long time, but didn’t know where to start. He said It wasn’t until a lung cancer diagnosis in September that got him to stop for good.

“I went through all of this with my father,” he said, “and I think that I realized this may be my last chance, I may not have another chance.”

Luckily for him, the cancer was caught early. With a less invasive biopsy procedure called robotic bronchoscopy, the tumor was removed.

Dr. Vasant Jayasankar said, “In the past, we would do a large incision in between the ribs, which can be very painful and debilitating. With the robot, we can make very small incisions with high magnification 3D vision.”

Although the surgery was a success, Dr. Jayasankar said Wortinger may not be so lucky if he started smoking again.

Wortinger said, “I have candy in my mouth now. And does that help? It helps with the sensation of putting a cigarette in my mouth.”

In November Wortinger smoked his last cigarette.

