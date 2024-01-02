It’s a girl! Mission Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2024

Mission Hospital is showing off their first baby born in 2024.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first baby of 2024 at Mission Hospital is a baby girl.

Sylvienne Ried Baker, daughter of Gracie Callais and Matthew Baker, was born at 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

This hospital said she weighed six pounds and nine ounces and was 21 inches long.

Mission Hospital shows off first baby born in 2024
Mission Hospital shows off first baby born in 2024(Mission Hospital)

About having the year’s first baby, mom Gracie said, “It’s definitely a special club to be in.” The moms of the 2014 and 2016 first babies dropped off gift baskets at Mission for this year’s first baby.

Both mom and dad were just happy to have a healthy baby and for mom to be doing well after the delivery.

“We are just so excited that mom and baby are healthy and happy. With such a big hospital, it’s even more unique that we had the first baby of the year,” said Baker.

MORE NEWS: It’s a boy! AnMed shows off first baby born in 2024

Copyright 2024 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old men were killed in a crash on Old Post Road in Gaffney shortly after midnight...
Two Upstate teens killed in crash on New Year’s Day
One killed, 4 injured in head-on crash on I-85 on New Year's Eve
Driver killed, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash on I-85
Campus safety and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office at deadly scene at Spartanburg...
SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College
Corporal Lucas Watts
Deputy who survived shooting speaks for first time in over a month
Prisma and UnitedHealthcare failed to reach an agreement on contract negotiations by the end...
Prisma no longer in network for UnitedHealthcare insurance plans

Latest News

Upstate megachurch announces name change
Upstate megachurch announces plan to change name
Upstate megachurch announces name change
Upstate megachurch announces name change
Parents of first baby born in 2024 at Mission Hospital
Parents of first baby born in 2024 at Mission Hospital
CALE YARBOROUGH
CALE YARBOROUGH