It’s a girl! Mission Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2024

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first baby of 2024 at Mission Hospital is a baby girl.

Sylvienne Ried Baker, daughter of Gracie Callais and Matthew Baker, was born at 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

This hospital said she weighed six pounds and nine ounces and was 21 inches long.

Mission Hospital shows off first baby born in 2024 (Mission Hospital)

About having the year’s first baby, mom Gracie said, “It’s definitely a special club to be in.” The moms of the 2014 and 2016 first babies dropped off gift baskets at Mission for this year’s first baby.

Both mom and dad were just happy to have a healthy baby and for mom to be doing well after the delivery.

“We are just so excited that mom and baby are healthy and happy. With such a big hospital, it’s even more unique that we had the first baby of the year,” said Baker.

