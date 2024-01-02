Snoop Dog to join 2024 Olympic Coverage

NATL. (FOX Carolina) -Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is going to be joining NBC’s universal coverage of the 20-24 Paris Olympics this summer.

He’ll be on hand for prime-time programming on both the broadcast network and the peacock streaming hub.

Snoop Dogg may seem like an unlikely candidate for traditional coverage of the Olympics, but NBC is testing new ideas for its prime-time hours.

The rapper previously joined comedian Kevin Hart for Olympics commentary on Peacock during the 20-21 Tokyo Olympics.

An NBC executive says Snoop’s past Olympic commentary got “tens of millions of views.”

