Upstate megachurch announces plan to change name

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church, led by Senior Pastor John Gray and Co-Pastor Aventer Gray, announced plans to rename the church.

After five years as Relentless Church, leadership has made the decision to rename the church to Love Story Church, effective Resurrection Sunday, March 31.

During the church’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Pastor Gray, who just returned from a two-month sabbatical, said, “Relentless was just the chapter, love is the story. We were relentless for five years, but now it’s a love story.”

Leadership said the decision reflects the church’s commitment to its mission statement, emphasizing living in truth and walking in love to honor the dignity of each person’s experiences.

“Love Story Church aims to continue the legacy of Relentless Church by fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment, where individuals can experience the transformative power of God through a community pushed by love and faith,” said leadership.

