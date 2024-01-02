Upstate megachurch announces plan to change name

Relentless Church said it will change its name.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Relentless Church, led by Senior Pastor John Gray and Co-Pastor Aventer Gray, announced plans to rename the church.

After five years as Relentless Church, leadership has made the decision to rename the church to Love Story Church, effective Resurrection Sunday, March 31.

During the church’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Pastor Gray, who just returned from a two-month sabbatical, said, “Relentless was just the chapter, love is the story. We were relentless for five years, but now it’s a love story.”

Leadership said the decision reflects the church’s commitment to its mission statement, emphasizing living in truth and walking in love to honor the dignity of each person’s experiences.

“Love Story Church aims to continue the legacy of Relentless Church by fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment, where individuals can experience the transformative power of God through a community pushed by love and faith,” said leadership.

MORE NEWS: It’s a girl! Mission Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2024

Copyright 2024 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two 18-year-old men were killed in a crash on Old Post Road in Gaffney shortly after midnight...
Two Upstate teens killed in crash on New Year’s Day
One killed, 4 injured in head-on crash on I-85 on New Year's Eve
Driver killed, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash on I-85
Campus safety and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office at deadly scene at Spartanburg...
SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at Spartanburg Methodist College
Corporal Lucas Watts
Deputy who survived shooting speaks for first time in over a month
Prisma and UnitedHealthcare failed to reach an agreement on contract negotiations by the end...
Prisma no longer in network for UnitedHealthcare insurance plans

Latest News

Upstate megachurch announces name change
Upstate megachurch announces name change
Mission Hospital shows off first baby born in 2024
It’s a girl! Mission Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2024
Parents of first baby born in 2024 at Mission Hospital
Parents of first baby born in 2024 at Mission Hospital
CALE YARBOROUGH
CALE YARBOROUGH