WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff in Tennessee says at least 22 people are dead any many are missing after record-setting rain caused devastating flooding that swept away homes. A Facebook page from officials in Waverly listed about 40 missing people Sunday afternoon. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said many of the missing were from neighborhoods hit hardest by Saturday’s flash flood. The dead ranged in age from young children to elderly people. Up to 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours. Meteorologists say the hardest-hit areas saw double the rain that area of Middle Tennessee had in the previous worst-case scenario for flooding.
