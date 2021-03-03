NEW YORK (AP) — Thirty-three years after “Coming to America,” Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall have returned to Zamunda.
The sequel was originally planned to hit theaters last year but was sold due to the pandemic by Paramount Pictures to Amazon.
It begins streaming Friday. It’s an unlikely coda to a blockbuster comedy.
Murphy considers the 1988 original the first movie with an all-Black cast to be a hit around the world.
The film was one of the biggest box-office successes of 1988. Murphy believes it helped pave the way for “Black Panther.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.