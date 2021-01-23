MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Four people are dead and two people are hospitalized after a car crash early Saturday in South Carolina.
Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said crews found three people and a vehicle in a retention pond next to the road around 1:30 a.m., and three others on the shore.
Evans says four of the people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
