5 bodies were found in a Milwaukee home after a man called 911 and said his family was dead, police say

A man was arrested after he called 911 and said "his family was dead," Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.
Officers responded to the home after receiving a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Morales said at a press conference. They discovered four teenagers and an adult dead.
The victims were all known to the man who called, according to Morales. "This is a very tragic event."
Authorities on Tuesday identified them as Demetrius R. Thomas, 14; Tera R. Agee, 16; Lakeitha M. Stokes, 17; Marcus G. Stokes, 19; and Teresa R. Thomas, 41.
A weapon was recovered at the scene and it is believed that the shooter acted alone, the chief said.
A child, believed to be 3 years old, survived the shooting, according to Mayor Tom Barrett, who spoke with CNN affiliate WDJT when he visited the scene.
A 43-year-old man remains in custody and the case will be presented to the district attorney's office in the coming days, Morales said.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian and Janine Mack contributed to this report.
