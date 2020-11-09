COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in an apparent hit-and-run in South Carolina early Sunday morning.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the boy as Kayden Valdez.
WMAZ-TV reports Valdez was walking alone at around 2:30 a.m. along a road in Columbia when he was struck by a vehicle.
Officials said the vehicle may have been a dark sedan. After the collision, the driver left the scene.
Emergency medical services transported the child to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are investigating how and why the child was alone on the roadway.
