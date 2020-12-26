ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a 7-year-old girl remained in critical condition days after she was struck by a stray bullet in the city's Buckhead neighborhood.
Police say Kennedy Maxie was riding in a car on Monday evening after shopping for Christmas with her mother and aunt when she was shot in the head.
Several men in a nearby parking lot had gotten into a fight that led to gunfire.
Atlanta police spokesman Steve Avery told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Kennedy was in critical condition on Christmas Eve.
Police were reviewing surveillance footage from the parking lot, but hadn't made any arrests.
An online fundraiser for the Cobb County girl has raised more than $35,000, the AJC said.
More news: Nashville police chief: human tissue possibly found near scene of downtown explosion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.