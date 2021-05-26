SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee opened fire at a California rail yard serving Silicon Valley, killing eight people before ending his own life. Authorities say the shooting took place Wednesday in San Jose at a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard. Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority. It provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the Bay Area. He said the attack also resulted in “multiple major injuries.” Two law enforcement officials identified the attacker as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
