YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office arrested a York man after 83 animals were found to be in poor living conditions in a house off of West Liberty Hill Rd., according to a release.
Deputies say they responded to the residence on Monday after reports of dozens of animals in bad living conditions. When deputies arrived on scene, they say they discovered 80 small breed dogs, two monkeys and a bird in poor living conditions inside and outside of the home.
While searching the home, they also found methamphetamine and multiple firearms.
Deputies confirmed that they arrested 63-year-old David Andrew Barber on multiple counts of ill treatment of animals.
The sheriff's office says that the animals will be examined by a veterinarian for future placement.
MORE NEWS: Anderson Co. deputies search for man last seen in Pendleton area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.