GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- 84 Lumber announced on Thursday that they will host a hiring event in May to fill immediate openings in their retail and manufacturing locations around the greater Greenville area.
Officials say that the event will be on May 6 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Greenville retail store. The retail store is located at 675 South Old Piedmont Highway.
According to officials, the company will have openings for manager trainees, door shop associates, and drivers. A description of each role can be found at 84 Interview.
Divisional vice president at 84 Lumber, Rob Woodrow, said in a press release,
“84 Lumber has both a retail store and a door manufacturing facility in the area, and we are proud to employ nearly 70 people in the region. We’re growing along with the growth in the construction industry – here in Greenville and across the nation. We’re looking for people seeking a fresh start.”
Woodrow says that they are accepting all types of candidates including; individuals with no construction experience, military veterans, people with previous work experience looking to redirect their career, and many more.
Officials say that all attendees at the event are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Candidates will be required to undergo a background check and drug screening before receiving an offer of employment, according to officials.
To sign up for this event and apply for desired positions, please visit www.84americandream.com/greenville.
