GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The 911 calls from the night Alex Murdaugh tried to kill himself in a botched scheme have been released, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Murdaugh conspired with 61-year-old Curtis Edward Smith on Sept. 4 to have Smith shoot and kill him so Murdaugh’s oldest son, Buster, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy, according to SLED.
The incident came after Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were found shot and killed outside of their home June 7. No one has been charged in their deaths, however.
Murdaugh says in one 911 call that he was fixing a flat tire and someone stopped to help him. He then goes on to say when he turned around, the man had a gun and shot him.
The incident happened on Old Salkehatchie Road Sept. 4.
Smith then ran from the scene and got rid of the gun. However, Smith was soon arrested and charged with the following:
- Assisted suicide
- Assault and battery of a high aggravated nature
- Pointing and presenting a firearm
- Insurance fraud
- Conspiracy to commit insurance fraud
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana
Smith also admitted that he was there during the shooting and got rid of the gun.
SLED also has six open investigations against Murdaugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.