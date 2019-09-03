A 14-year-old confessed to shooting all five members of his family in an Alabama residence, authorities said.
The teen was "assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby," the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff's office said three of the five people shot in the Elkmont residence were confirmed dead at the scene and two were airlifted in critical condition.
The office later confirmed the two people in critical condition died.
This is a developing story, more updates to come.
