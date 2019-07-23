A 9-year-old girl was injured after a bison in Yellowstone charged her

A 9-year-old girl was injured after a bison charged her in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, the park's public affairs office said.
The girl was part of a group of about 50 people near Observation Point Trail in the park's Old Faithful Geyser area, a news release said.
The group was gathered about 5 to 10 feet away from the bison for at least 20 minutes before a bull bison charged and tossed the girl, who is from Odessa, Florida, into the air.
Her family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge for treatment, park officials said. She was later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.
No citations have been issued, and the incident is still under investigation, according to the release.
Park officials warned visitors to stay at least 25 yards (75 feet) away from all large animals. Yellowstone is home to 4,527 bison, according to an August 2018 estimate.
A male bull weighs up to 2,000 pounds. The animals can be aggressive and can run up to 30 miles per hour.
CNN's Dave Alsup contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.