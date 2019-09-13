A baby born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces

Eighteen years after the 9/11 terror attacks, little Christina Brown brought some joy -- and excitement -- to this somber day in history.
Doctors at a Memphis-area hospital delivered the baby girl by C-section at 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11.
When the nurses placed her on the scales, they called out, "Oh my gosh, she weighs 9-11!" father Justin Brown said,.
Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital confirmed the incredible coincidence on social media.
The post quoted mom Cametrione Malone-Brown, who reflected on the importance of that day.
"We had emotions and we felt it," she said. "Then 18 years later on that day 9/11, you find triumph; you find a piece of joy from a day that was so drastic and still hurts."
"I've never seen it in 38 years," said Rachel Laughlin, the parent care coordinator. "It just makes her a more special little girl than she is."
Hospital officials said that Christina is in good condition and will be going home in a few days.
