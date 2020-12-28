In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013 photo, is the gaming floor seen from the Sky Bar at the Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park, Calif. The Las Vegas-style Indian casino is set to open in California's wine country, the culmination of years of planning and legal battles. The $800 million casino opens November 5 and features four full-service restaurants, nine casual dining choices and three lounges in the 340,000 square foot resort. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)