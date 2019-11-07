A driver unknowingly dragged a body for miles in West Virginia before realizing it, police say

(WTRF/CNN/Meredith) -- A driver in West Virginia unknowingly dragged a body for miles before finally being flagged down, according to police.
Police said a woman was hit by a pick-up truck around 6:30 a.m. in Warwood, but when officers arrived at the scene, the victim was nowhere to be found.
Shortly after, a second 911 call came in to report a vehicle that appeared to be dragging a body.
After further investigation, police believe the woman was hit by the pick-up truck in Warwood and then was unknowingly dragged by the second vehicle to the Wheeling area, at least five miles away.
Police said someone flagged down the driver who was unknowingly dragging the victim.
Authorities are working to identity the victim. It’s unknown if she was killed when she was initially hit by the pick-up truck or if she died while she was being dragged by the second vehicle.
Police said both drivers have been cooperating with police and the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.