New York Fire Department members salute as they attend second funeral service for FDNY firefighter Michael Haub, in Franklin Square, N.Y., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. The firefighter from New York's Long Island who died in the World Trade Center attacks is being remembered for a second time on the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11. Friends and family gathered at the memorial service for Haub on Tuesday in Franklin Square. Last week, the New York City medical examiner identified more of his remains recovered at ground zero. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)