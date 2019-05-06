A grand jury indicts ex-student in North Carolina campus shooting that killed 2

A grand jury Monday indicted a suspect in a mass shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte that killed two students and injured four others last week.
Trystan Terrell, 22, was indicted on two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder in Mecklenburg County, according to court papers. The grand jury also indicted him on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count each of possession of a firearm on educational property, and discharging a firearm on educational property.
Terrell, a former student, opened fire with a handgun in a campus classroom April 30, killing Reed Parlier, 19, of Midland, North Carolina and Riley Howell, of Waynesville, North Carolina.
Howell, a 21-year-old ROTC cadet, charged the shooter, saving the lives of others, authorities said.
University officials identified the injured victims as Rami Al-Ramadhan, 20, of Saihat, Saudi Arabia; Sean DeHart, 20, of Apex, North Carolina; Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte; and Drew Pescaro, 19, of Apex.
Terrell was taken into custody without incident. As police led him away in handcuffs, he tilted his head back and smiled at the cameras.
Terrell was held without bail after a court appearance last week. He remains in custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
His court-appointed public defender could not be reached Monday evening.
CNN's Darran Simon contributed to this report.
