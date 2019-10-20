A man who survived a week in his car at the bottom of a ravine has died, police say

A Missouri man who survived a week at the bottom of a ravine after his car went off the road has died, police said Sunday.
Ryan Linneman, 37, died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee's Summit Police Department.
Linneman was found a week after his family reported him missing on October 10. His 2004 Honda Accord had gone off a road near Kansas City, police told CNN at the time, and came to rest at the bottom of a 50-foot ravine, where he was discovered by a motor biker riding off-trail.
Linneman was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple fractures and severe frostbite, Depue said at the time.
CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian and Lauren M. Johnson contributed to this report.
