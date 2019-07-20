A missing toddler drove himself down to the county fair on his toy tractor

How far can a little one really go?
Well, one determined Minnesota 2-year-old got himself all the way down to the county fair, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office received a call Friday night about a missing toddler, according to a Facebook post from the office.
But the determined tyke wasn't in danger -- he just decided he wasn't done at the fair.
The young boy hopped on his battery-powered John Deere toy tractor and drove it down the sidewalk to a back entrance of the festivities, according to CNN affiliate KMBC.
The journey was a little over a block, according to Sgt. Jason Foster.
Sheriff's deputies found him next to the Tilt-a-Whirl, his favorite ride, the station reported.
"He was reunited with dad," the sheriff's office said, "who promptly suspended his son's license by removing the battery from it."
