WOODRUFF, SC (Fox Carolina)
An arrest and murder conviction, but no body. Three years later and Jermaine West's family cannot rest or live their everyday lives without thinking about where Jermaine could be.
Woodruff Police said only one man has the answer. They arrested Marcus Todd in 2017 for murder, saying he shot and kidnapped Jermaine before dumping his body. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
"I’ve never had a dream of Jermaine without a smile on his face," Eva Thompson said. "That’s why I know that my son is at peace and he’s in heaven.”
Thompson has had to keep hope and fait alive to push through what seems like an endless search. Woodruff Police stated Jermaine was shot four times and they later found Todd's bloodied abandoned car. But police and Jermaine's family still have no idea where Jermaine is.
"Someone helped him, someone had to of helped him," Traci Fant. The community activists is referring to Todd.
Jermaine's family believes Todd is sitting on answers about where Jermaine is hidden to protect someone else.
"Marcus Todd had help and my theory is Marcus won’t tell because someone helped him," Thompson said.
Fant and the family have searched swamps, various properties all across the Upstate with sometimes a glimmer of hope. "There was a moment when we were out there and thought we found him," Fant said. "In that moment it went from desperation to fear and then the disappointment because it wasn't him."
No matter the weather, day of week or time of year, they'll continue looking for this father of six, son and brother.
"I tell Jermaine when I get up in the morning I know God will reveal you, when He’s ready," Thompson said. "We're going to bring you home."
