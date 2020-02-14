A new Banksy mural showed up just in time for Valentine's Day

Banksy is back at it again. This time, the mysterious artist has a new Valentine's Day mural that he put up on Marsh Lane in Barton Hill, Bristol.
The mural depicts a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers at a wall, and it evokes an image of cupid firing an arrow.
Banksy seemingly confirmed the artwork by posting two images on his official Instagram account and on the front of his official website.
Banksy's identity remains a mystery, but according to author Tristan Manco in his book "Stencil Graffiti," Banksy was born in Bristol and got his start as a graffiti artist in the 1990s as a part of the DryBreadZ Crew.
The anonymous street artist is known for the social and political commentary that he often injects into the darkly humorous work that he creates.
