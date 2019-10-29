A Cessna 414 airplane crashed into a suburban home in New Jersey on Tuesday, sparking a house fire, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which happened at 11 a.m. in Colonia in Middlesex County. Video posted to Facebook by Michael Yonone shows firefighters trying to put out a blaze at one house in the residential area.
This is breaking news story and will be updated.
