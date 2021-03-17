Powerful tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds threaten parts of the South on Wednesday as severe storms take aim at nearly 50 million people.
The risk level for tornadoes and severe storms has been raised to the highest possible level -- 5 out of 5 -- according to the Storm Prediction Center. It's a rare level of risk, only used once or twice a year on average.
A tornado watch is in effect until 2 p.m. ET for parts of western Arkansas, northern Mississippi and southern Tennessee, including Memphis; Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and Oxford and Tupelo, Mississippi. Damaging winds gust to 70 mph and large hail are also possible.
The worst of the severe weather will likely stretch from parts of the lower Mississippi Valley into the Southeast later Wednesday and into the night, with several rounds of storms possible for parts of Mississippi and Alabama, according to the center.
More than 11 million people in that region are at a higher risk Wednesday for strong, long-track tornadoes that can stay on the ground longer than the typical few minutes, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. That includes places from the lower Mississippi Valley through Alabama, including Memphis; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas and Jackson, Mississippi.
Residents from northwest Louisiana through central Mississippi and extreme western Alabama are advised to take precautions, since there are especially favorable environmental conditions for dangerous tornadoes.
Storms could be a 'life-threatening event'
The National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama, warned that "strong to violent tornadoes are expected." Some areas are at a high risk of violent long-track tornadoes, damaging winds of over 80 mph as well as tennis ball-sized hail, the service said.
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency warned the storms could be a "dangerous and life-threatening event."
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency, saying in a statement Tuesday she did so "out of an abundance of caution."
"Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning," Ivey said in a statement.
"Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same," the governor added.
Other officials also urged residents of the state to prepare.
"Ensure you have multiple ways to receive warnings," the weather service in Mobile wrote on Twitter. "Also have a plan on a safe place to go should a warning be issued. Please, do NOT focus on the exact risk level. Everybody in the region needs to be prepared for significant severe weather!"
CNN's Dave Alsup, Jackson Dill and Jennifer Gray contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.