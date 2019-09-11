Police in Tallahassee, Florida, are investigating a stabbing incident Wednesday morning at Dyke Industries, a police spokesman said.
Police have a suspect in custody, spokesman Damon Miller said. It is unclear if the person is an employee.
"At approximately 8:37 am, TPD responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle," the police department said in a written statement.
"Upon officer's arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention."
The conditions of the stabbing victims have not been released.
