A week after deadly tornadoes, Alabama braces for severe storms again

The worst may be over for Alabama -- but much of the state will be drenched this weekend in another round of severe weather.
Severe storms will unleash heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms on northern parts of the state Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, and will include a "risk of isolated tornadoes," The National Weather service said.
The county hardest hit by last weekend's tornado, Lee County, is in the southeast part of the state.
Storms forecast across the South
Tornado risks and severe storms are forecast across the South. While they will likely not hit areas devastated by Sunday's tornadoes, "you can't rule out the possibility of storms moving into the region," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will swipe across the Great Plains on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, passing east of the Mississippi Valley by night time. Northern Mississippi and eastern Tennessee will bear the brunt of the storm throughout Saturday.
Southern Alabama may see some isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon that will force their way into Georgia and South Carolina, according to the weather service, which warned of "occasional wind damage."
More tornadoes expected next month
On Thursday, the number of tornadoes that hit Alabama on Sunday was raised to 12, Chris Darden of the National Weather Service office in Birmingham said at a news conference. About 30 tornadoes hammered the Southeast that day, he said.
The strongest tornado -- an EF-4 whipping 170 mph winds on Lee County --- left 23 people dead, blasted through dozens of homes, leveling entire neighborhoods.
At that same news conference, Sen. Doug Jones warned Alabama residents that more tornadoes may be coming.
"It's usually April when we see these devastating tornadoes," he said.
President Donald Trump visited Lee County Friday, touring some of the hardest-hit areas and meeting with residents and officials, including Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. On Sunday, the state's flags will fly at half-staff until sundown to honor the lives lost -- ranging from ages 6 to 89.
CNN's Ralph Ellis, Madison Park and Joe Sterling contributed to this report.
