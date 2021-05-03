ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Abbeville County School District, and Greenwood County District 51 say they will delay student dismissal today due to tornado warnings in the area.
Abbeville did not say when they expect to begin dismissal.
Greenwood County District 51 says that car riders are currently being dismissed. Bus riders will be released soon, according to the district.
Greenwood 50 says that after school activities have been cancelled for the day.
We will update this as more details become available.
Watch our weather team track the storm here live: Tornado warning issued for Abbeville, Greenwood and Laurens County | Livestream | foxcarolina.com
