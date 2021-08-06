This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New Widetech. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards. New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)