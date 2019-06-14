'Above and beyond': Boy with cerebral palsy gets his wish, meets Monster Jam driver

Click here for updates on this story
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB/KMCI) -- Ahead of Saturday's first-ever Monster Jam at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kids Wish Network on Thursday teamed up with the event to grant the wish of a Kansas City-area boy.
Wyatt Damm, 8, has cerebral palsy. His wish: visiting Arrowhead Stadium. But the truck-loving boy also got an exclusive meet-and-greet with a Monster Jam driver, as well as a Kansas City Chiefs player.
Wyatt's mom, Megan Weatherman, said her son was overwhelmed but so excited to be there.
"This has been more than what we could have ever wished for. They have gone above and beyond," Weatherman said.
