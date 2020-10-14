WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, won't face charges in his home state of Illinois.
The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday an investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin.
It says there's no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois.
The Antioch teen remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County, Illinois, without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha.
Meanwhile, his attorneys fight efforts to send him to Wisconsin to stand trial on homicide charges.
Kyle Rittenhouse appeared on a video stream and wore a face mask during a brief court hearing Friday morning in Lake County, Illinois.
Judge Paul Novak scheduled an Oct. 30 hearing on the extradition dispute, though prosecutors told Novak they were prepared to move faster.
Rittenhouse's attorney says there is no reason to rush.
Rittenhouse, who is white, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the killing of two white protesters and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third.
