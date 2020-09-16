NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 13: (EDITORIAL ONLY. NOT RELEASED. NO COVER USAGE.) In this screengrab, Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments.. (Photo by ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)