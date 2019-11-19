11,500 acres of hemp grows on farms across North Carolina, including Stokes County

**Embargo: Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem, NC** Over the past few months, we have been following a Stokes County farmer as he planted, tended, then harvested his hemp crop.

 WGHP

Click here for updates on this story

    STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) -- It's become the most talked-about crop in our state.

With thousands of farmers giving hemp a try, we wanted to find out more about it.

Over the past few months, we have been following a Stokes County farmer as he planted, tended, then harvested his hemp crop.

Brad Jones has a closer look at the process that's Made in North Carolina.

By the way, this year's hemp crop covered around 11,500 acres statewide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.