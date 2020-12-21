Circus Accident

FILE - In this June 17, 2014, file photo, Circus acrobat Julissa Segrera, second from right, of the United States, and Dayana Costa, right, of Brazil, are tearful as Costa reads a statement at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston. They were among the eight acrobats injured when the apparatus from which they were suspended fell, sending them plummeting to the ground during a May 4 performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Providence, R.I. Their lawyer confirmed Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, they had reached a $52.5 million settlement with the ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held for injuries they sustained. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

 Steven Senne

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Eight acrobats injured when the rigging suspending them by the hair plummeted to the floor during a circus performance in Rhode Island in 2014 have reached a $52.5 million settlement with ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held. Zachary Mandell, an attorney for the women, confirmed the settlement, first reported by The Providence Journal.

A metal clip that held the acrobats 20 feet above the floor of the Dunkin' Donuts Center snapped.

The women sued the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority, which owns the arena, and SMG, which manages it.

An attorney for both entities said he could neither confirm nor deny a settlement.

