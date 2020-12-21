FILE - In this June 17, 2014, file photo, Circus acrobat Julissa Segrera, second from right, of the United States, and Dayana Costa, right, of Brazil, are tearful as Costa reads a statement at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston. They were among the eight acrobats injured when the apparatus from which they were suspended fell, sending them plummeting to the ground during a May 4 performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Providence, R.I. Their lawyer confirmed Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, they had reached a $52.5 million settlement with the ownership and management of the arena where the circus was held for injuries they sustained. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)