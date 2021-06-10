Nicholas Carter

PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff Office says they are searching for Nicholas Samuel Carter, a runaway juvenile.

Deputies say Carter was last seen at his address on Vinewood Street in Piedmont. 

Deputies describe him as 5'8" and 236 lbs. They add that he has long shaggy brown hair. 

He takes medications that he does not have and could be suicidal, according to deputies. 

Anyone with information regarding Carter is asked to call  864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-31503

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.