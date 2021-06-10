PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff Office says they are searching for Nicholas Samuel Carter, a runaway juvenile.
Deputies say Carter was last seen at his address on Vinewood Street in Piedmont.
Deputies describe him as 5'8" and 236 lbs. They add that he has long shaggy brown hair.
He takes medications that he does not have and could be suicidal, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Carter is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-31503
