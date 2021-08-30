Matthew K Taylor

A missing endangered person from Anderson, SC (Anderson County Sheriff's Office, August 30, 2021)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announces that they are searching for Matthew K Taylor, a missing endangered person last seen on August 27.

Deputies say that someone last saw Taylor at an address along Salem Church Road in Anderson. He left in a dark burgundy Mazda CX-7 with SC tag number UHL416. Taylor is bipolar, schizophrenic and has other medical conditions, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor is asked to call 864-260-4405.

