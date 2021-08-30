ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announces that they are searching for Matthew K Taylor, a missing endangered person last seen on August 27.
Deputies say that someone last saw Taylor at an address along Salem Church Road in Anderson. He left in a dark burgundy Mazda CX-7 with SC tag number UHL416. Taylor is bipolar, schizophrenic and has other medical conditions, according to deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Taylor is asked to call 864-260-4405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.