ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are looking for Joshua Cuddy, a teenager who ran away this morning in Starr, said the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Cuddy was last seen at around 6:50 a.m. at an address along Martin Road in Starr. He was wearing a blue and black hat that possibly had a panther on the front. He was also wearing a black hoodie with red and black shoes, said, deputies.
Anyone with information regarding Cuddy is asked to call 864-260-4405, referencing ACSO case number 2021-36678.
