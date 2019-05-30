ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say one of their most wanted suspects is now in jail, and he was featured on FOX Carolina's "Most Wanted" segment recently.
Deputies announced Thursday that Steven Ray Moreno Jr. was arrested on May 29 and charged with five counts of armed robbery and five counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to ACSO, Moreno Jr. was named "Most Wanted" because of outstanding warrants against him, but the Fugitive Investigations Unit learned Moreno Jr. was possibly involved with armed robberies in the Anderson area.
A warrant for Moreno Jr.'s arrest charges him with an armed robbery that happened at the 7-Eleven gas station on River Street in Anderson and says Moreno Jr. admitted to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.