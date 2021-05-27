ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a woman last week for Trafficking Methamphetamine near Sandy Springs.
Deputies say that their Special Investigations Division was working on a drug complaint near the Sandy Springs area.
According to deputies, the suspect, Brandi Whitfield, was found to have nearly 70 grams of methamphetamine with her during a traffic stop on May 18.
Whitfield was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine ( Drugs / Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 28 g or more, but less than 100 g - 1st offense) according to deputies. She was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center and received a $50,000 surety bond.
More news: Deputies: Man arrested on multiple gun and drug charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.