FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. Masterson's attorney Thomas Mesereau repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand during a hearing on Thursday, May 20, 2021, to determine whether Masterson should stand trial on three counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge says “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on three counts of rape. The Los Angeles County Superior Court judge made the determination Friday in the fourth day of a preliminary hearing where three women testified that Masterson had raped them. He has denied the charges. His attorneys said the women's stories were coordinated and contained falsehoods, and said too many years had passed for accurate memories. The attorneys declined comment outside court. The 45-year-old actor is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear and could get up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

