Peloton Safety Warning

FILE - This Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows a Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in San Francisco. Safety regulators are warning people with kids and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Saturday, April 17, 2021, that it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

 Jeff Chiu

NEW YORK (AP) — Safety regulators are warning people with kids and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and others were injured.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Saturday that it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill. The results have included fractures, scrapes and the death of one child.

New York-based Peloton said in a news release the warning was "inaccurate and misleading." It says there's no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it.

