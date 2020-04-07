After Trump's statements about hydroxychloroquine, lupus and arthritis patients face drug shortage

Medical staff shows on February 26, 2020 at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in Marseille, France, packets of a Nivaquine, tablets containing chloroquine and Plaqueril, tablets containing hydroxychloroquine, drugs that has shown signs of effectiveness against coronavirus. President Donald Trump has been a cheerleader for the combination of hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, otherwise known as a Z-pack, even though they're still being studied and might not be safe or effective at preventing or treating coronavirus infections.