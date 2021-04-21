DEU investigators seize drugs, firearms during investigation in Greenville County

Jason Stewart

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Greenville County man has been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, according to a release from the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. 

The release says that the suspect was identified on Tuesday as 40-year-old Jason Ramon Stewart. DEU says that Stewart was identified as a suspected drug supplier to dealers and users throughout the county. 

DEU says that investigators were able to seize around 56 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 198 grams of methamphetamine, 56 grams of cocaine, a kilo drug process, 15 firearms, ammunition, body armor, a stash of money and around $15,000 in stolen merchandise. 

DEU investigators say that they also may have found evidence of a possible gambling operation. 

