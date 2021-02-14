Airlines-Testing Passengers

FILE - In this Feb. 2, ,2021 file photo, a traveler walks through Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport in New York. U.S. airlines are pressing their case against requiring coronavirus testing of passengers on domestic flights. The CEOs of several major airlines met Friday, Feb. 12, with the White House's coronavirus-response coordinator to lobby against a testing requirement. They say it would further undermine air travel, which is still running at less than half its pre-pandemic level. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

 Frank Franklin II

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are pressing their case against requiring coronavirus testing of passengers on domestic flights.

The CEOs of several major airlines met Friday with the White House's coronavirus-response coordinator to lobby against a testing requirement. They say it would further undermine air travel, which is still running at less than half its pre-pandemic level.

A person familiar with the discussions says the Biden administration isn't currently planning to impose a testing requirement. But Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that such a requirement is under consideration to slow the spread of COVID-19.

